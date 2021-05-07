Stellus Capital (SCM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Stellus Capital (SCM). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.23, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital with a $14.00 average price target.

Based on Stellus Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.86 million and net profit of $16.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.04 million and had a net profit of $1.83 million.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. It develops company which seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in The US and Canada. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.