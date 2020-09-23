Stellus Capital (SCM) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on August 3, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stellus Capital (SCM), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stellus Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.27 million and net profit of $39.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.61 million and had a net profit of $5.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. It develops company which seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in The US and Canada. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.