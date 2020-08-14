Stella-Jones (STLJF) Receives a Buy from Laurentian Bank of Canada

In a report issued on July 31, Mona Nazir from Laurentian Bank of Canada maintained a Buy rating on Stella-Jones (STLJF), with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 70.0% success rate. Nazir covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, SNC-Lavalin Group, and IBI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stella-Jones is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.64, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on July 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

Based on Stella-Jones’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $503 million and net profit of $28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $667 million and had a net profit of $52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STLJF in relation to earlier this year.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.