Stella-Jones (STLJF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Stella-Jones (STLJF), with a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.07, close to its 52-week high of $44.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Canadian National Railway, and TFI International.

Stella-Jones has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.58, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.01 and a one-year low of $22.12. Currently, Stella-Jones has an average volume of 122.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.