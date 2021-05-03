Stella-Jones (STLJF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released today, Hamir Patel from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Stella-Jones (STLJF), with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Mercer International, and Resolute Forest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stella-Jones is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.35.

The company has a one-year high of $42.38 and a one-year low of $22.12. Currently, Stella-Jones has an average volume of 123.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.