Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stealth Biotherapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00.

Based on Stealth Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.09 million and had a net profit of $3.73 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.