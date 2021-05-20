Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stealth Biotherapeutics with a $3.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.58 and a one-year low of $1.06. Currently, Stealth Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 3.85M.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.