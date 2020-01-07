State Street (STT) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on State Street (STT), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.79, close to its 52-week high of $81.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on State Street is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.31, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.23 and a one-year low of $48.62. Currently, State Street has an average volume of 2.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STT in relation to earlier this year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management.