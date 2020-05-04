Starwood Property (STWD) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property (STWD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Velocity Financial.

Starwood Property has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.17, implying a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Starwood Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $340 million and net profit of $172 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a net profit of $92.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STWD in relation to earlier this year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending; Real Estate Property; Infrastructure Lending; and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets; investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade; mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling loans into securitization transactions; and an investment business that selectively acquires commercial real estate assets. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.