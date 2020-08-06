Starwood Property (STWD) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Starwood Property (STWD), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Starwood Property with a $18.88 average price target, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.33 and a one-year low of $7.59. Currently, Starwood Property has an average volume of 3.71M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending; Real Estate Property; Infrastructure Lending; and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets; investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade; mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling loans into securitization transactions; and an investment business that selectively acquires commercial real estate assets. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.