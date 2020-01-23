Starbucks (SBUX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX) yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.81, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $94.00 price target.

Starbucks’ market cap is currently $109.3B and has a P/E ratio of 31.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBUX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lucy Lee Helm, the evp, chief partner officer of SBUX sold 18,982 shares for a total of $1,679,717.

