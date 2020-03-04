Starbucks (SBUX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 65.6% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $94.50 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Starbucks’ market cap is currently $92.25B and has a P/E ratio of 25.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBUX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lucy Lee Helm, the evp, chief partner officer of SBUX sold 18,982 shares for a total of $1,679,717.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development.