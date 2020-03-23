Starbucks (SBUX) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks (SBUX) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.95, close to its 52-week low of $50.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $86.65 average price target, which is a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.72 and a one-year low of $50.02. Currently, Starbucks has an average volume of 10.58M.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development.