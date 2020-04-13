Starbucks (SBUX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.50, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.73 and a one-year low of $50.03. Currently, Starbucks has an average volume of 13.39M.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

