Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl downgraded Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Hold today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Golden Ocean Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Star Bulk Carriers is a Hold with an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $12.09 and a one-year low of $6.16. Currently, Star Bulk Carriers has an average volume of 597.6K.

