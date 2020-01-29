Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Buy, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Golden Ocean Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Star Bulk Carriers with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.32 million.

