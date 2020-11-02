Stantec (STN) Gets a Hold Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

In a report issued on October 29, Mona Nazir from Laurentian Bank of Canada maintained a Hold rating on Stantec (STN), with a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.10.

Stantec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.83.

Based on Stantec’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion and net profit of $52.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 billion and had a net profit of $49.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STN in relation to earlier this year.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.