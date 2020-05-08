Stantec (STN) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky maintained a Buy rating on Stantec (STN) today and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.17, close to its 52-week high of $31.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherniavsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Cherniavsky covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Ritchie Bros, and Cargojet.

Stantec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.03, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

Stantec’s market cap is currently $3.3B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1111.70.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.