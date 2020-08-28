Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $165.52, close to its 52-week high of $173.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, WW Grainger, and Masco.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stanley Black & Decker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.18.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion and net profit of $238 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.76 billion and had a net profit of $356 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWK in relation to earlier this year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.