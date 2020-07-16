Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wolfe Research and UBS gave Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Deepa Raghavan maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $152.50.

Raghavan has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Stanley Black & Decker.

According to TipRanks.com, Raghavan is ranked #4838 out of 6791 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stanley Black & Decker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.73, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report issued on July 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Stanley Black & Decker’s market cap is currently $23.35B and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.51.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.