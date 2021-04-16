Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $202.70, close to its 52-week high of $204.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stanley Black & Decker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.11, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on April 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stanley Black & Decker’s market cap is currently $32.64B and has a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John H. Wyatt, the SVP & Pres., Outdoor&Aerospace of SWK sold 30,000 shares for a total of $5,784,900.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a manufacturer and provider of tools (power and hand tools) and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and many more items and services. The company also sells household hardware and security products.