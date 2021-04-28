Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $206.55, close to its 52-week high of $211.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Stanley Black & Decker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.38.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion and net profit of $467 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.71 billion and had a net profit of $199 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John H. Wyatt, the SVP & Pres., Outdoor&Aerospace of SWK sold 30,000 shares for a total of $5,784,900.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a manufacturer and provider of tools (power and hand tools) and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and many more items and services. The company also sells household hardware and security products.