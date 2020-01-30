Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $180.29 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $173.67 and a one-year low of $123.04. Currently, Stanley Black & Decker has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Jaime Ramirez, the SVP & President, GEM & Elu of SWK sold 16,108 shares for a total of $2,560,045.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions.