Standex International (SXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Standex International (SXI), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Koppers Holdings.

Standex International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00.

Standex International’s market cap is currently $703.1M and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.04.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets. The Engraving segment creates textures and surface finishes on tooling to enhance the beauty and function of a wide range of consumer goods and automotive products. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defence, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets. The Electronics segment relates to the manufacture and sale of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum. The Hydraulics segment pertains to manufacturing and selling of single and double-acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders. The company was founded by John Bolten in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, NH.