Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Receives a Buy from Citigroup

In a report issued on July 21, Andrew Coombs from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Standard Chartered (SCBFF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Coombs is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Coombs covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Close Brothers Group, Deutsche Bank AG, and UBS Group AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Standard Chartered is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.79.

The company has a one-year high of $9.74 and a one-year low of $4.58. Currently, Standard Chartered has an average volume of 14.64K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCBFF in relation to earlier this year.

Standard Chartered Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Central and Other Items. The Corporate and Institutional Banking segment supports clients with transaction banking, corporate finance, financial markets, and borrowing needs. The Retail Banking segment offers digital banking services, such as deposits, payments, financing products and wealth management, as well as supporting business banking needs. The Commercial Banking segment consists of international financial solutions in areas such as trade finance, cash management, financial markets, and corporate finance. The Private Banking segment comprises of suite of investment, credit, and wealth planning solutions. The company was founded on November 18, 1969 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.