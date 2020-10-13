Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Receives a Buy from Citigroup

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Coombs from Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating on Standard Chartered (SCBFF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90, close to its 52-week low of $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Coombs is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Coombs covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of Ireland Group, Close Brothers Group, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Standard Chartered is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.08, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.74 and a one-year low of $4.30. Currently, Standard Chartered has an average volume of 6,005.

Standard Chartered Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Central and Other Items. The Corporate and Institutional Banking segment supports clients with transaction banking, corporate finance, financial markets, and borrowing needs. The Retail Banking segment offers digital banking services, such as deposits, payments, financing products and wealth management, as well as supporting business banking needs. The Commercial Banking segment consists of international financial solutions in areas such as trade finance, cash management, financial markets, and corporate finance. The Private Banking segment comprises of suite of investment, credit, and wealth planning solutions. The company was founded on November 18, 1969 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.