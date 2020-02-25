Stag Industrial (STAG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial (STAG), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Stag Industrial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.80.

Based on Stag Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.55 million.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.