Stag Industrial (STAG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and JMP Securities gave Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.74, close to its 52-week high of $33.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 82.9% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stag Industrial with a $34.33 average price target, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on January 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Stag Industrial’s market cap is currently $4.89B and has a P/E ratio of 52.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.