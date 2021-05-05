Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.76, close to its 52-week high of $139.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Organogenesis Holdings, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Staar Surgical Company with a $131.50 average price target.

Staar Surgical Company’s market cap is currently $5.72B and has a P/E ratio of 1170.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAA in relation to earlier this year.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.