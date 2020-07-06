Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.50, close to its 52-week high of $62.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.67, implying a -15.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Sidoti also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.25 and a one-year low of $23.20. Currently, Staar Surgical Company has an average volume of 549K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer, the Sr. VP, Comm. Ops, China of STAA sold 39,215 shares for a total of $1,728,205.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.