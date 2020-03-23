Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Canaccord Genuity gave Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stephens. Analyst Chris Cooley maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Boston Scientific, Align Tech, and Sientra.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Staar Surgical Company with a $43.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Staar Surgical Company’s market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 91.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STAA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, John C. Moore, a Director at STAA bought 10,000 shares for a total of $58,100.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.