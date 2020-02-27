Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Benchmark Co. and Canaccord Genuity gave Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, representing a 63.9% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.73 and a one-year low of $21.70. Currently, Staar Surgical Company has an average volume of 367.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer, the Sr. VP, Comm. Ops, China of STAA sold 45,000 shares for a total of $1,716,750.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, market, and trade of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.

Read More on STAA: