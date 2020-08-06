Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.81, close to its 52-week high of $62.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Staar Surgical Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.50.

Based on Staar Surgical Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.19 million and GAAP net loss of $134K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.58 million and had a net profit of $1.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer, the Sr. VP, Comm. Ops, China of STAA sold 39,215 shares for a total of $1,728,205.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.