Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Staar Surgical Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a one-year high of $42.73 and a one-year low of $21.71. Currently, Staar Surgical Company has an average volume of 525K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, John C. Moore, a Director at STAA bought 10,000 shares for a total of $58,100.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.