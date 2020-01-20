SSR Mining (SSRM) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM) on January 15 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.42 and a one-year low of $10.59. Currently, SSR Mining has an average volume of 1.02M.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.