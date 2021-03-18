SSR Mining (SSRM) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on January 14, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

SSR Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.86, implying an 83.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Based on SSR Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $371 million and net profit of $89.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a net profit of $19.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.