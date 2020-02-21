SSR Mining (SSRM) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.68, close to its 52-week high of $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 36.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SSR Mining with a $21.75 average price target.

SSR Mining’s market cap is currently $2.3B and has a P/E ratio of 66.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.