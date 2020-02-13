SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.13, close to its 52-week high of $67.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SS&C Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.88.

The company has a one-year high of $67.73 and a one-year low of $42.51. Currently, SS&C Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSNC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

