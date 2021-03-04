SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.41.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 68.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SS&C Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.36, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Credit Suisse also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.00 and a one-year low of $29.51. Currently, SS&C Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.16M.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.