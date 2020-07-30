SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Rosenblatt Securities and Credit Suisse gave SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: SSNC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.19.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Marketaxess Holdings, and TD Ameritrade.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SS&C Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.30, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

SS&C Technologies Holdings’ market cap is currently $14.93B and has a P/E ratio of 32.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.