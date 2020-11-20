SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.16, close to its 52-week high of $68.70.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 71.9% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and net profit of $159 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 billion and had a net profit of $95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.