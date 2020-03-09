Square (SQ) Receives a Sell from Nomura

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Sell rating on Square (SQ) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.16, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, BTIG also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Square’s market cap is currently $31.81B and has a P/E ratio of 95.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.44.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.