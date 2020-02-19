Square (SQ) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Jason Carr- February 19, 2020, 5:11 AM EDT

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.42, close to its 52-week high of $83.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 88.7% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Global Payments, and I3 Verticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.38, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.20 and a one-year low of $54.41. Currently, Square has an average volume of 6.36M.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.

