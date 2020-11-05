Square (SQ) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.23, close to its 52-week high of $193.44.

Dolev has an average return of 41.1% when recommending Square.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #694 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $182.05 average price target, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Square’s market cap is currently $75.97B and has a P/E ratio of 242.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.98.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes. Its system, sellers gain access to features such as next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management, data security, and Payment Card Industry compliance. The firm offers additional point-of-sale services, financial services, and marketing services. The company was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in February 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

