Square (SQ) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Tien Tsin Huang maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $82.67 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Square’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $391 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.2 million.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.