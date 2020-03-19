Square (SQ) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.50, close to its 52-week low of $32.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00, implying an 87.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.25 and a one-year low of $32.33. Currently, Square has an average volume of 10.2M.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.