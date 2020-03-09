Square (SQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and KeyBanc gave Square (NYSE: SQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Square yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.16, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on February 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.25 and a one-year low of $54.41. Currently, Square has an average volume of 8.53M.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.