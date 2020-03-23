Square (SQ) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Square (SQ) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.91, close to its 52-week low of $32.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.30, which is an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.25 and a one-year low of $32.33. Currently, Square has an average volume of 10.93M.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.