Square (SQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $82.16 average price target, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Square’s market cap is currently $33.22B and has a P/E ratio of 100.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.