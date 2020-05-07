Square (SQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.35, a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Square’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and net profit of $391 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $933 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.2 million.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes. Its system, sellers gain access to features such as next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management, data security, and Payment Card Industry compliance. The firm offers additional point-of-sale services, financial services, and marketing services. The company was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in February 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

